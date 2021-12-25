Shard Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,931.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $23,931.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.