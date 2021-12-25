Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 632 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

