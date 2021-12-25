Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 34.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

