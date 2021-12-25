Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.42 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

