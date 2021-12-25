Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

