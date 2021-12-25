SHIBA INU Trading Up 20% This Week (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 20% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $20.69 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.85 or 0.08028005 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.21 or 1.00152944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002678 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

