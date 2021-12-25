SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. SHIELD has a market cap of $155,104.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,422.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.58 or 0.08045094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00317244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00896516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00074826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00422652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00253979 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

