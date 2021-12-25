ShowHand Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 102.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $50,702.10 and $89.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

