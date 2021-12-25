Sigma Planning Corp Has $530,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

