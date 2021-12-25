Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $37,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,802,000 after acquiring an additional 692,660 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after acquiring an additional 353,260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $108.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

