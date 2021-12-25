Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $83.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.