Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 687 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

