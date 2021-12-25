Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

