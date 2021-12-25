Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.