Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

