Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

