Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 2,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,201,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,730,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,528,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.