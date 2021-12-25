Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $207.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SI opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

