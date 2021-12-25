Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $207.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SI opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

