Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) versus ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Critical Survey

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -29.26% -27.72% -9.98%

Volatility and Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.40 $3.50 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 1.57 -$14.13 million ($0.32) -3.88

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology beats ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

