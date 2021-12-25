SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.49

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $8.42. SL Industries shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,463,251 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -44.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

