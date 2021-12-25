SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.49

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $8.42. SL Industries shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,463,251 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

