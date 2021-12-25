SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $435.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $283.29 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

