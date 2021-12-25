Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

