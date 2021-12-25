Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Down 4%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 63,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

