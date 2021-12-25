SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.53% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $64,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,250,000 after acquiring an additional 467,727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,796,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

