SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Cut by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after acquiring an additional 301,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.