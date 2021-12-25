SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

