Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00225180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00500937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

