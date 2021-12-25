Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,375 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.98. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

