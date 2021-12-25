Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

