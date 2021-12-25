Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 3,736 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $174.66 and a one year high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

