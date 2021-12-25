Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Repligen comprises 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 226.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $264.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

