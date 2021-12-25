Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,834,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

