Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,744.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
