Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,744.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

