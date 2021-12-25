State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 828 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Saia worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 11.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Saia by 9.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Saia by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $323.53 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $261.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.06.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

