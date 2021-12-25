State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.36% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

