State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of SMG opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

