State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.61 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

