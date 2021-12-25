State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,894 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

