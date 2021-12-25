State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,424 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 181.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,942 shares of company stock worth $13,203,829 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $121.35 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.