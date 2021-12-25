State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,021 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.57 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

