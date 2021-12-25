Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,805 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

