Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 314 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Fox Factory by 131.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

