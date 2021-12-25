Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in CommScope by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.83 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.