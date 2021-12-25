Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 798.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.28 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

