Stephens Inc. AR Has $216,000 Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.08% of Postal Realty Trust worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 194,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $254.35 million, a PE ratio of 169.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 818.26%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.