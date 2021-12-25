Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $135.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

