Stephens Inc. AR Takes $199,000 Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

NYSE:ZEV opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.