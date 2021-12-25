Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Sterling Check stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

